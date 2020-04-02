Leon Casity, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leon Casity, 87, of Youngstown, passed away early Monday morning, March 30, 2020 at Salem West Health Care Center in Salem.

Mr. Casity was born on February 15, 1933, in New Springfield, Ohio, a son of Herbert and Mabel (Brickman) Casity.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952 and after his discharge he married the former Lois June McMurray on June 16, 1956.

Together, Leon and June belonged to Good Hope Lutheran Church in North Lima.

Leon worked at Aerolite Extrusion Company in Youngstown for many years as the head of maintenance. He also drove for Schwebel’s Bakery.

Leon was a lifetime member of the VFW post #5532 in Washingtonville.

He loved to fish and loved his tractors.

He will be missed by all who knew him. Leon will be greatly missed by his wife of almost 64 years, June and son, Jeff Casity, both of Youngstown and granddaughters, Christina and Alyssa Casity, both of Austintown.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Timothy, who passed away December 5, 2013; brother, Harold Casity and sister, Twila Bonsall.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in Leon’s name may be made to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

