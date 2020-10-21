Lecia (Scott) Chrest, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our dear Lecia went to her eternal home at the end of the day, October 5, 2020. With her Heavenly Father to greet her were her parents, Harry and Betty Scott; her sisters, Linda (Woody) Krabill and Evelyn Wilson; her brother, Harry Scott III; her niece, Wendy Krabill; her first husband, John Reed and her second husband, Edward Chrest whom she wed October 6, 2007.

Born September 13, 1944, Lecia grew in grace and aspired to the call of teaching, the most of her 35+ years she spent in with the Louisville (Ohio) School District.

She loved her Lord, her family and friends and her church family everywhere.

Left with beautiful memories and a shared mission to serve our Lord are her only son, John T. Reed II, her beloved granddaughter, Clara Reed and her nieces and nephew.

Memorial services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m., at First Christian Church in Columbiana, Ohio, as well as Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville, Ohio.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

