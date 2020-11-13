Lawrence W. Bregar, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence W. Bregar, 69, of Lisbon, passed away November 12, 2020.

Mr. Bregar was born on March 16, 1951 in Youngstown, a son of Donald Eugene and Joan (Smith) Bregar.

A 1969 North Lima high school graduate, he voluntarily joined the US Marine Corps immediately and fought in the Vietnam Conflict.

He retired from GM as a skilled trades pipefitter after 46 years.

Larry loved working at his house. He loved his animals and was always busy with a project. He also loved playing cards. He enjoyed working out, lifting weights and staying in shape. He was willing to help anyone and will be missed by many.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 28 years, Geriie Bregar, two sons Kirk Bregar and Brent Bregar; mother Joan Bregar; mother-in-law Deborah Hough; two sisters Linda Toy and Diane (Terry) Soltis and three grandchildren Lindsey, Dylan and Alexa Bregar, as well as many nieces and nephews and all of his co workers he worked with at General Motors.

Larry was preceded in death by his father Donald Eugene Bregar and his son Howard Allen Bieber.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Larry’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

