YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence “Larry” Randolph White entered joyfully into the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ and was reunited with his beloved wife Carol on Thursday, November 9, 2023 after a brief illness. He was 88.

Larry was born on January 3, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, the youngest of ten children of Arthur Leon White and Lillian Kimble White. He was the last surviving member of his large family.

He was a graduate of Greenford High School.

He married his high school sweetheart Carol Jane Charlton White, on November 12, 1955.

Larry was a committed follower of Jesus Christ. Beginning with his baptism in 1964, he was an active member of the First Christian Church of Columbiana. He served Christ in many ways, including Junior Church leader, deacon, teacher of the Senior Men’s class, a long-time elder and much more. He had a long practice of daily Bible study, and was a faithful prayer warrior.

He was retired from employment at National Refractories (formerly Kaiser Aluminum), where he worked for 37 years.

Larry loved his family and will be dearly missed by his three children, Diane McLoud (Jim), Doug White (Kim) and Steve White; grandsons, Jimmy McLoud (Ashley), Michael McLoud (Hilary), Jeffrey McLoud, David White and Joshua White; ten great-grandchildren, Kaelyn, Braylon, Lexie, Carter, Logan, Caleb, Samuel, Ellie, Lucy and Grace and many nieces and nephews and many friends, whose lives he followed with great interest.

His wife, Carol preceded him in death in February 2022. Larry and Carol were deeply devoted to each other through their 66 years of marriage, no matter life’s challenges. During Carol’s decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease Larry was at her side constantly, a tremendous example of faithful love “in sickness and in health.”

A funeral service, conducted by Larry's grandson Jimmy McLoud, will be held at the Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana on Tuesday evening, November 14, at 7:00 p.m., with calling hours one hour prior to the service.

