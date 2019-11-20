Laverne McLaughlin Dotson Kellner, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laverne McLaughlin Dotson Kellner, 82, formerly of Columbiana, passed away Monday morning, November 18, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Laverne was born on February 7, 1937, in Salem, a daughter of Andrew and Edna (Horne) McLaughlin.

A life-long resident of the area, she worked in housekeeping at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana, Go-Tag-Along Trailers in Washingtonville and also delivered the Morning Journal in Leetonia.

Laverne attended Zion Hill Church of the Brethren and Leetonia Mennonite Church, and enjoyed eating out with her friends at Burger King.

She leaves to cherish her memory brother Robert McLaughlin, one granddaughter Samantha and advocate Jami Bates.

Laverne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles A. Kellner, who passed away February 20, 1996, son George Edward Dotson Jr., brothers Andrew (Myrna) McLaughlin and Kenny McLaughlin and sisters Mildred “Millie” Tullis, Dorothy Rapp, Marjorie Cole, Evelyn Stockman and Anna Mae Adams.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana officiated by Pastor Phil Slabaugh.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., an hour before the services at the funeral home.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

