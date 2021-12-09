COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Born December 19, 1951 in Salem, Ohio, Laurie was daughter to James Richard Magill and Jennie Lou Childers Magill Smith. Laurie passed away Wednesday, December 8.

Laurie is survived by her husband, Robert T. Morrison; daughter, Pamela Jean (PJ) Morrison; brother, John William Magill and sister, Sandra Magill Duckworth.

She attended Columbiana High School and Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri. Laurie was also a Columbiana High School Cheerleader, Choir member, Tri-Hi-y basketball and member of the Basketball Homecoming Court.

Laurie, and her mother, Jennie, were honored to share the cover of Life Magazine in December 1956, Celebrating “The Working Mother”. Laurie worked for JCPenney in Southern Park Mall as an executive assistant for two years.

She enjoyed showing Quarter Horses with her family and zipping around Columbiana in her Austin Healy Sprite.

She married Robert Morrison on December 2, 1972 and had Pamela (PJ) two years later. Bob and Laurie just celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary and Laurie would have been 70 on December 19, of this year.

Laurie bravely fought Multiple Sclerosis, since 1971. She was diagnosed, while attending Stephens College and returned home, the next semester. Bob and Laurie worked diligently for 50 years to overcome her declining condition. Instead of flowers, please forward your donations to The Multiple Sclerosis Society, Ohio Chapter, 6155 Rockside Road, Suite 202, Independence, OH 44131.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

