COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Dean Kyser, 69, of Columbiana, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 25, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center with his family by his side.

Larry was born on July 5, 1952 in Salem, a son of Earl and Erma (Burkey) Kyser.

A Columbiana High School graduate, he married the former Susan Perrine on August 11, 1973.

Larry worked at Nation Refractories and Minerals (formerly Keiser) from 1971 until its closing. He then worked in property management at Ivy Woods Manor Nursing Home until 2014.

Larry was an avid golfer, woodworker and hobbyist.

He was a loving husband and father and will be missed by all who knew him.

Larry leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Susan; son, Kurtis Kyser of South Dakota; sisters, Darline (Kyser) Everly and JoAnn (Kyser) Wiggs; brother, Keith Kyser; nephews, Jason, Brent and Zachary Mitchell and niece, Kobi Briggs (Mitchell).

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., an hour before the services at the funeral home.

