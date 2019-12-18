Kipp A. Martin, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kipp A. Martin, 46, passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, December 15, 2019, with his wife by his side.

Kipp was born on January 25, 1973, in Salem, a son of Duane and Geraldine (Williams) Martin.

He attained a degree in culinary arts and was a sous chef.

A member of First Christian Church of Columbiana, Kipp enjoyed cooking, fishing, skateboarding, roller-skating and golf. His most important role was that of a loving husband and father. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife, the former April Jones his parents, Duane and Geraldine Martin and his children, Seth and Allison, at home; brothers, Robert (Linda) of Leetonia, Brad of Wellsville and Scott of Columbia, South Carolina; sister, Cheryl (Don) Arsenault of Jacksonville, Florida; brother-in-law, Marc (Brandi) Rubinstein; sister-in-law, Jennifer Shinn; as well as many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Kipp was preceded in death by his sisters-in-law, Cynthia Jones and Jennifer Lum.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 21, at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church, 39 Cherry Street, Columbiana, with Pastor John Reed officiating.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 21, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests material contributions may be made in Kipp’s memory to First Christian Church, 357 N. Main Street, Columbiana, OH, 44408.

The Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana has been entrusted with the arrangements.

