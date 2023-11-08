COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our very special son went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at age 61.

He was born at Salem City Hospital on October 11, 1962. He was the son of Loren and Lila Lipply of Columbiana, Ohio.

He attended Robert Bycroft School and workshop. At school he excelled in the Special Olympics racing and winning many blue ribbons. At the workshop he took much pride in his job. He retired from the workshop in 1996 for health reasons.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, New Springfield, Ohio where he was a very active member, being a greeter, usher and also was a janitor for 14 years, taking great pride in his job.

He loved playing basketball and swimming and shopping with his Aunt Annie. He never tired of seeing Sea World. He had a large collection of classic cars and trucks, which were his pride and joy.

In 2005, Keith joined St Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia where he helped serve in many ways. Sunday morning church was the most important day to Keith and he was happy to be a donor. Keith has had a wonderful life! His love was a lesson in living. His life was a lesson in love.

Instead of flowers contributions can be made to St Paul’s Lutheran Church choir or the Church flower garden.

Keith was predeceased by his father, Loren Lipply; his sisters, Carol Lipply Turner and Barbara Lipply; his niece, Abby Sue Lipply; two aunts, Margaret and Janet and two uncles, Blaine and John.

He is survived by his mother, Lila Lipply; his two brothers, Lee (Deb) Lipply and Terry (Denise) Lipply and Aunt Annabelle Huffnangle, as well as many nephews and nieces.

A private family will be held.

