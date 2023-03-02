POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Mae Schneider, 79, of New Springfield, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 1, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland.

Mrs. Schneider was born on November 29, 1943 in New Springfield, Ohio, a daughter of Wilbur Andrew and Anna Mae (Reents) Heaver.

A Springfield High School graduate, she married Robert E. Schneider in 1964. They recently celebrated their 59th anniversary.

Kathleen was a homemaker who loved gardening and tending to her yard. She collected Hummel and Precious Moments figurines and enjoyed antiquing in her spare time.

Kathleen leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband, Robert; daughter and caregiver, Sharon Davis of Petersburg; son, Robert J. (Darla) Schneider of New Springfield; three grandchildren, Charles Edward (Gabrielle) Smith II, Ivory Schneider and Amber Schneider; two great-grandchildren, Kenneth E. Smith and Liliana R. Machuga and one granddog, Izabelle.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Loretta Nemenz, Edwin Heaver and Lee Roy Heaver.

Private services will be held.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.