NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Memorial services will be held at a later date for Katherine J. Finley, 95, who passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at New Middletown, Ohio.

Katherine was born on August 30, 1928 in Youngstown, a daughter of Carl L. and Elizabeth (Klenner) Wollitz.

She was a 1946 graduate of Liberty High School.

She moved to Springfield Township when she married Robert C. Eckman of New Springfield on October 23, 1948. They had two sons.

Her husband, Bob, passed away in an automobile accident in 1959.

Kathy worked as a medical secretary for James Finley, MD at his private practice in New Middletown from 1961-1972. He then went into group practice and Kathy became the executive secretary for Medical Associates of Austintown and Poland, as well as the Youngstown Emergency Room Associates from 1972-1985.

She married Richard Klepfer on July 29, 1968 and he passed away in June 1983.

After Dr. Finley’s first wife (Thelma) passed away. Kathy and Jim were married on April 19, 1985. Upon retiring in 1985 they did a lot of traveling and visited many places such as the “Grand Hotel” on Mackinac Island, Daytona, Sarasota, Boston, Bar Harbor, Ireland, Nova Scotia, Virgin Islands, Precious Moments Chapel and many more. Jim passed on May 8, 1997, after a long illness with COPD.

Kathy was a member of Zion Lutheran Church of New Middletown and did volunteer work. She made many Lutheran rosaries and pearl chrismons for the Christmas tree. She also took many pictures of church events such as weddings and baptisms.

She loved her home and many flower beds and gardening, playing cards and taking bus trips with her friends.

Kathy leaves to cherish her memory her son, Charles (Connie) Eckman and a stepson, Douglas (Arlene) Klepfer, all of New Middletown and seven stepdaughters, Deborah Klepfer of Phoenix, Arizona, Connie (Charles) Eckman of New Middletown, Vicki (Andrew) Jones of Boardman, Peggy (Gene) Birchler of Austintown, Pamela Finley, Patricia Finley and Paula Finley, all of Akron. There are nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Finley MD; her husband, Robert C. Eckman, Sr.; her husband, Richard Klepfer; her son, Robert C. Eckman, Jr.; stepson, Michael Finley; her grandson, Robert C. Eckman III and her brothers, Frederick and Herman Wollitz.

The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to Kathy’s neighbors for all the help and care they showed her throughout the years. A very special thanks and gratitude to the staff of Masternick Memorial in New Middletown, where angels work and to Akeso Hospice services.

At Kathy’s request, there will be no viewing or service at this time.

Family suggests donations be made in Katherine’s memory to Zion Lutheran Church, 10857 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442 or to the donor’s choice of charity.

