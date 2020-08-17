Karen Sue Unger, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on Monday, August 17, 2020 for Karen Unger, 65, who passed away unexpectedly Thursday evening, August 13 at her home.

Karen was born on December 6, 1954, a daughter of Herbert and Venora (Clendenning) Floor.

She married Gerald Unger on June 26, 1971.

Karen was very creative and artistic; she did cake decorating at Das Dutch Haus and knitted and crocheted to perfection. She also became involved in the Native-American Pow Wows held in Pennsylvania.

Karen leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband of 49 years, Gerald; her daughters, Kristy (Andrew) Fuller of East Liverpool and Melissa (Steve) Yeany of Columbiana; her son, Brian (Kristina) Unger of Reisterstown, Maryland; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Peggy Nesselrotte and Terri Slagle, of Boardman and Janet Kay of Canton and one brother, Kenny Floor, of Columbiana. Also missing Karen is her Golden Retriever, Kaylee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Jarod and a great-granddaughter, Savannah Marino.

Memorial donations may be made in Karen’s name to Akron Children’s Hospital, One Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308 or https://www.akronchildrens.org/Giving.html.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

