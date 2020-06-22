Karen J. Craig, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen (Ritchie) Craig, of Columbiana, died quietly on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Hospice of the Valley in Boardman.

Karen was born November 4, 1942 to the late Margery (Bevan) Ritchie and Ellis J. Ritchie, both from Columbiana.

She graduated from Columbiana High School in 1960 and later worked as a medical doder for 40 years before retiring in 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Michael Ritchie.

She is survived by two sisters, Marilee (Bob) Hird of Poland and Wendy Ritchie of Lower Burrell; a daughter, Diana Craig Bradford of Arkansas; two grandchildren, Tabitha (Keith) Dauzat of Texas and David (Jessica) Bradford of Arkansas and seven great-grandchildren, Alayna, Keithen, Trinity, Olivia, Sophia, Wyatt and Isabelle.

She was loved by many and her memory will live on in the family and friends that she touched.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

