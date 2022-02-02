BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julie E. Ackerman, 78, passed away early Wednesday morning, February 2, 2022, at Greenbriar Center in Boardman.

Julie was born on April 27, 1943, in Princeton, Illinois, a daughter of Orville and Ethel (Ellis) Hall.

She enjoyed gardening and canning. In her younger days, she participated in beauty pageants and did modeling.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her daughter, Robin (Jason) Best of Garrettsville, Ohio; grandchildren, Kylie Holtzee of Parma and Joey Holtzee of Garden Prairie, Illinois; brother, Steven Douglas (Linda) Hall of Quincy, Illinois; nephew, Steven Thomas (Luanne) Hall; niece, Rebecca Boyd and many extended family and friends.

Julie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Ackerman and son, Jimmy Ackerman.

Per Julie’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to All Caring Hospice for their kindness shown to Julie during her time of need.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Julia’s name may be made to All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

