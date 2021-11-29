Joyce A. Ziegler, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Ziegler, 68, of North Lima, passed away unexpectedly at Mercy Health Center in Youngstown Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Joyce was born on November 1, 1953, in Salem, a daughter of William and Maxine (Snyder) Kerr.

A South Range high school graduate, Joyce worked in customer service and as an operator at Sheely’s for over 25 years.

She collected anything to do with angels and loved all animals, especially horses. She frequently travelled and loved to visit her grandchildren in North Carolina.

Joyce is survived by her husband Jeffrey, with whom she just celebrated their 46th anniversary; three sons Justin (Malissa Ingram) Ziegler of Columbiana, Nathan Ziegler of Clayton, North Carolina and Ryan (Michelle) Ziegler of Clayton, North Carolina; grandson Zachary; granddaughter Hailey and Aunt Jo Ann Crum.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers William and Larry Kerr and sister Linda Kerr.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima, with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

