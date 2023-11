SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Raymond Thomas, 66, died early Wednesday morning, November 15 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Thomas was born on March 10, 1957 in Youngstown, a son of the late Raymond Joseph and Dorothy (Theodore) Thomas.

Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana handled the private arrangements.

