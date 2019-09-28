Joseph G. Savel, Jr., North Lima, Ohio – Obituary

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph G. Savel, Jr., 81, of North Lima, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019.

He was born March 29, 1938 to the late Jospeh G. and Agnes (Gbur). Joe and his wife, Maxine, enjoyed 21 years of marital bliss.

Joseph worked as an electrician at General Motors, Lordstown from 1971 until his retirement in 2006.

Mr. Savel was a private pilot who enjoyed airplanes, collecting sports cars, grilling out and spending time with his “coffee buddies”. His quick wit will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife Maxine, cousins Fran Jeswald and Mary Catherine (John) Tancer, nephew Richard Chamberlain, niece Susan, his extended family and countless friends.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Savel was preceded in death by his sister Patricia.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market St., North Lima.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening, October 1, 2019 and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 1, 2019 at the funeral home.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.