John Thomas Reed, Sr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Thomas Reed, Sr. went to be with the Lord January 24, 2020 at Greenbriar Care Center in Boardman following an extended illness.

He was born the only child to Clarence and Dorothy Reed August 17, 1945, in Canton, Ohio.

John graduated from Minerva High School in 1963, attended Malone College and received his Business Degree in Accounting from Bliss Business College in Columbus, Ohio.

He retired from Freshmark Foods in Canton in 1984.

In his younger years, he was an avid bowler, participating in as many as four leagues a week. He loved gardening and old timey music. His greatest joys, however, were watching his son John play baseball and granddaughter Clara dance.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Francis Reed and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hughes and one aunt, Glenna Blevins.

He is survived by his son, John Thomas Reed II, one granddaughter, Clara Yvonne and former wife Lecia, as well as several beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John’s memory to Hanoverton Christian Church, 10251 Plymouth Street, Hanoverton, Ohio, 44423.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

No services will be held.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral section.