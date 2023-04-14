COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Ray ‘Jack’ Hoey, 87, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2023 at his home.

He was born August 24, 1935, the son of John Lee and Violet (née Lance) Hoey.

Jack lived in Lisbon, Ohio until his junior year of high school when he and his family moved to Columbiana. He graduated from Columbiana High School in 1954.

After graduating he served in the United States Marine Corps for three years.

He worked with his father at Ace Hardware on Main Street and then was employed by General Electric in Youngstown and Warren for 27 years. After retiring, he worked for Tri-State Distributing.

He loved to hunt, fish, golf and ride his bike on the trails. Many days he walked his chocolate lab, Kristi, all over Columbiana.

He is survived by his wife Loann (née Lindesmith) Hoey after nearly 63 years of marriage, and three sons; John and his wife Meredith of Cairo, Egypt, Jeff and his wife Melody of Columbiana, and James and his daughter Isabella of Seattle Washington. He is also survived by his much loved nieces and nephews, Roxanne Bell and husband Tom of Houston Texas, Paul Webber and wife Sandy of Orlando, Florida, James Webber of Frostburg, Maryland, and Joni Zukoff and husband David of Houston, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Orpha Webber of Frostburg, Maryland.

Although he will be missed, he lived a blessed 87 years and was deeply loved by his wife and family. He was a man of faith and lived a life of meaning.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana, Ohio. A funeral service, officiated by Pastor John Reed, will be held at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

