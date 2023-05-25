CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Beardsley, Sr., 89 of Canfield, passed away late Saturday evening, May 20, 2023, surrounded by his family.

John was born on July 27, 1933 in Salem, a son of Almus and Mary (Grim) Beardsley.

A Greenford High School graduate, he was drafted and enlisted in the Army in 1956. He was active until 1958 and was in the Army Reserves until 1962. He was honored with the Good Conduct medal.

John married the love of his life, Mary Ann Dina, on October 3, 1959.

John was well-known in the area as being a NAISE certified mechanic and his expertise was often sought out. He kept a bountiful vegetable garden and orchard full of cherry, apple and plum trees which he shared with neighbors and friends. He loved fishing and playing cards with his children and grandchildren.

He was a lifelong member of Greenford Christian Church and served as an Elder there.

John is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; sons, John (Mary), Mike (Laura) and Jim Beardsley; daughter, Mary Kay (Greg) Erb and six grandchildren, Gregory, Brenna (Dustin), Emily, Michael (Amber), Scott and Joey.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Dorothy Mauch and Marian Wolford.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Noon at Greenford Christian Church, 11767 Lisbon Road, Greenford, Ohio, officiated by pastor John Bush. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – Noon, before the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in John’s memory to Big Reach Center of Hope at Greenford Church, PO Box 53, Greenford, OH 44422.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John P. Beardsley, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 26 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.