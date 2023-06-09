CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Mark Davis, 72, of Canfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

John was born in Youngstown, a son of Paul and Margaret (Brandyberry) Davis.

A graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War aboard the USS Orleck DD886.

He spent his working years as a machinist.

John was a quiet man of faith with a huge heart and gentle spirit. He loved animals and nature, fishing, woodworking, gardening and John Deere tractors. He had a great repertoire of jokes to use when needed.

John was a member of Canfield Presbyterian Church and belonged to the American Legion Post 177 in Canfield and St. David’s Society of Youngstown (Welsh Heritage).

John is survived by his wife, Carole, with whom he celebrated more than 50 years marriage; his daughters, Wendy (Phil) Morgan and Sarah (Brad) Gamlin; a brother, Charles (Twyla) Davis; sisters-in-law, Lynda Kale and Debbe Feren; brothers-in-law, Don Feren and Len Swartzfager; life-long family friend, Anne Bramlett and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved dogs, Winchester, Sam and Sasha.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at Noon, at Canfield Presbyterian Church, 140 W. Main Street, Canfield, with Reverend Larry Bowald officiating, where the family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. – Noon, two hours before the services.

Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 177.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Mark Davis, please visit our floral store.