John Henry Bartholomew, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Henry Bartholomew, 87, of Columbiana, Ohio, was escorted by angels to look into the face of Jesus

Christ in the early morning of Monday, August 12, 2019. Thoughtful to the end, John waited until family members were resting before embarking on his journey to his glorious eternal reward.



John Henry Bartholomew, Sr. was born to parents Carl H. and Hazel M. (Metzler) Bartholomew on March 31, 1932 in Columbiana, Ohio.

He is survived by his brother, Richard Bartholomew and was preceded in

death by his parents and siblings, Russell Bartholomew and Jean Mellinger Dill.

He completed his public education in the Columbiana and North Lima School Districts.



At a 1950 church service, he and a relative were both enthralled by a gorgeous young lady with red hair, singing a solo of “Away in a Manger”. After the service, both made a bee-line to meet her but someone

stopped the relative to chat. Johnny got to the altar first and got to meet Ruth Ann Culler. Mom confesses: she was looking for tall, dark and handsome and he was looking for a beautiful redhead. Six months later they were engaged and within the year, “Johnny” and “Red” married. In the years to follow, they would have five children, who were blessed to be born into their home, their love and their faith in Christ.

Tim, the firstborn, married Marla Kaufmann and ended up in Kalispell, Montana; Becky, Daddy’s little girl, married Al Vignon and resides in Washingtonville, Ohio; Jack (John H., Jr.), the middle child and namesake, married Barb Meadows and settled in Columbus, Ohio; Phil, the wannabe comedian, married Cathy Burbick and lives near Lisbon, Ohio and Paul, the baby of the family, married Kathy McCoy and lives in West Salem, Ohio. All of them are survivors, as Dad outran them to the front of the Altar too.



“Grandpa” loved his 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren on Earth – and Mya and Elijah in Heaven.



The devastating loss of sight in one eye – and the tragic loss of his father – softened John’s heart enough to hear God’s call to ministry and he devoted most of his life to serving Christ and those Christ loved. He faithfully served as Pastor in several churches (including Mennonite, Zion Hill CoB, Peru CoB and Baltic CoB) until 80 years of age, when he reluctantly retired. John never boasted of it, but under his leadership he encouraged more than 20 others as they responded to their own call to ministry. The seeds of faith he sowed continue to grow and produce fruit and are expected to do so for an eternity.



Oh – and his love for that beautiful redhead? It never faded.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23 and from Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at Zion Hill Church, on New Buffalo Road in Columbiana.

The funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the church on Saturday, August 24, with a casual time of reflection and refreshment to follow.

In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial donations to Zion Hill Church of the Brethren.

And as Dad would say: “Keep smiling…”

The Bartholomew family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

