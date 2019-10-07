John Gust Kutris, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Gust Kutris, 91, of Poland, Ohio passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.

He was born February 29, 1928, in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, to the late Gust and Mary (Demel) Kutris.

John married his sweetheart, Catherine Lawrence in April 1950 and together they shared 69 years of marriage and raised four children.

John served his country in the United States Army during World War II.

He attended Mt. Olivet Church and enjoyed gardening, tinkering around out in his garage and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Catherine; his children, Carol Kutris, John Kutris, Sharon Fisher and Christine Smith; his grandchildren, Amanda (David) Butcher, Jessica (Christopher) Bellino, Ashley Kutris (fiance Billy Tomalka) and Michele Costello; his great-grandchildren, Kamryn, Nixon, Silvio,Natalie and his sister, Sophie.

Mr. Kutris was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Kutris; sisters, Catherine Rapos and Helen Salinski; daughter-in-law, Barb Kutris and sons-in-law, Michael Costello, Tim Smith and Bill Fisher.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Church in North Lima.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the funeral service.

Military honors will be rendered by Ellsworth VFW Post 9571 in John’s honor.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio, with the arrangements for their loved one.

