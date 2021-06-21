John F. Lucas, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. Lucas, Sr. passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

He was born Jean Francois Fred Lucas on April 12, 1946 to U.S. Army Corporal Wilbert F. Lucas and a beautiful French woman named Janine-Marie Appoline D’Letre in the village of Montagney, France. John held dual citizenship, something for which he was very proud.



John worked for the Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation in the 1970s, the City of Youngstown Street Department in the 1980s and retired from the Community Action Agency of Columbiana in 2008. John was a talented artist and carpenter most of his life.



John is survived by his wife, Sandy; his son, John, Jr. (Sammy) Lucas; his daughter, Heidi (Joseph) Seppi and his stepdaughter, Heather (Garrett) Wolfe. Also, he is survived by his brothers, Richard (Charlotte) Lucas and David Lucas. John has four grandchildren, Sierra Lucas, Hoyt Lucas, Natalie Seppi and Jessie Seppi and two stepgrandchildren, Dustin Wolfe and Kaitlyn Wolfe.



John graduated from Youngstown East High School in 1964. After high school graduation, he went to Cleveland Institute of Art for two years and attended YSU for two years pursuing art.

John enjoyed hunting and fishing all his life. He also loved playing golf. John loved watching his favorite baseball and football teams from Detroit, the Tigers and the Lions.

John will truly be missed by his family, and he will be missed by his 19 year old cat, “Spooky.” They had quite the bond!



A Celebration of Life will be held for family this summer.



