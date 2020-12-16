SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Edward Clark, 72, of Salem, passed away at home on Sunday, December 13, 2020 after a long and brave battle with lymphoma.

John was born August 24, 1948, in Hannibal, Missouri, the oldest child of the late Marion and Mary (Fenton) Clark.

John graduated from Iowa Mennonite School in 1966 and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Eastern Mennonite College in 1970.

He married Lucille Martin on June 14, 1969. They celebrated 50 years of marriage with a party in June 2019.

John worked in maintenance for South Range Schools for 40 years, retiring in 2017. He was a mentor for the South Range High School Academic Challenge team.

John was a member of Midway Mennonite Church in Columbiana and served as an usher, Sunday school teacher, librarian and in many other roles.

He enjoyed woodworking and chopping wood and was skilled with plumbing and electricity. He volunteered with Mennonite Disaster Service, rebuilding damaged homes. John was an adept handyman who spent his life fixing things. He was an avid gardener all his life and provided his kids, his neighbors and his friends with an endless supply of vegetables from his large gardens. He loved to grow flowers and fruits. “Grandpa’s applesauce” was beloved by all of his grandkids. John loved crossword puzzles, Sudoku, word searches and jigsaw puzzles. He was a formidable “Jeopardy” player from the comfort of his recliner. He was a yard sale and auction addict. He enjoyed the daily newspaper comics, the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday evening ice cream with his kids, and baking cookies to share with others. He loved spending time with his grandkids and all the other “little people” in his life who called him Grandpa John.

He is survived by his wife, Lucille; his children, Janelle (Todd Ferrante) of Newport News, Virginia, Jeremy (Tracy) of Harrisonburg, Virginia and Jenita (Ky Tullis) of Washingtonville; his beloved grandchildren, Tanner Tullis, Kylie Tullis, Natalie Clark and Marissa Clark and siblings, Esther (Ron Tate) of Jefferson City, Missour, Carl (Della) Clark of Palmyra, Missouri, Mary (Galen) Sanford of Baker City, Oregon and Gwena (Stephen ) Denemark of Quincy, Illinois, as well as many siblings-in-laws, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Private services were held.

A celebration of life will be held in summer 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests material donations in John’s name may be made to Mennonite Disaster Service – mds.mennonite.net/donate.

The Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana is entrusted with the arrangements. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John Edward Clark, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.