BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Rice was born August 25, 1936 in Upshire County, West Virginia.

John entered Heaven’s gates on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa, who made everyone he met feel welcome and loved.

He married Peg Rice on August 3, 1963. You would usually see both of them together holding hands, or cuddling on the couch if you showed up at their home even after 58 years.

John is survived by her two daughters, Melanie Rice and Teresa Gould and her husband, Dave; son, Mike Rice and his wife, Mary; seven grandchildren, Nichole and her husband, Keenan Bolden, Renee and her husband, Eric Adkins, Joshua VanDevender and his fiancée, Katie Aumann, Christy Landles and her husband, John Smith, John, Ashlee and Rachel Rice; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt Conrad, Kyanna Feezle and Ben Bolden; one sister, Janet Hendrix and three brothers, Jerry Rice, Bob Rice and Tom Rice.

In addition to his parents, John and Ruby Rice, John was preceded in death by three sisters, Donna Rice, Vera Halstead and Jean Black and two brothers, Joe Rice and Frank Rice.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at New Springfield Church of God, 3649 E. Garfield Road, New Springfield. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in John’s memory to Meals on Wheels, 865 E. Park Avenue, Columbiana, OH 44408, American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023, or New Life Assembly Food Pantry, 2250 E. Western Reserve, Poland, OH 44514.

