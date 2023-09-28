COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John C. Beary, 96, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2023, at 10:00 am at St. Michael Catholic Church, 18765 PA-208, Fryburg, PA 16326.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

