John Arthur Cramer, Jr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Arthur Cramer, Jr., 25, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday morning, August 7 at his home in Canfield.



John was a 2014 Columbiana High School graduate. He also studied business at Coastal Carolina University.





John was raised Catholic and had attended St Paul’s Church in Salem, Ohio for most of his life.



John enjoyed his job at Blue Wolf Tavern in Boardman, Ohio as a bartender/server where he was well loved by both colleagues and customers. He also had a daytime job at Picture Perfect.



If you know anything about John it’s that he loved people. He loved being around them, socializing, having a good time and most importantly helping others. John also loved his family fiercely. He loved anytime the family could come together and play cards and laugh and love. John enjoyed being active and especially loved hitting the slopes on his snowboard. He fantasized about moving to the pacific north west (PNW) someday.



John’s beautiful life will forever be cherished by his parents, John and Rosaria (Longo) Cramer of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; his three sisters, Jessica (Sam) Rivera of Leetonia, Ohio, Donatella (Jordan) Vignon of Valdosta, Georgia and Ciera (Eric) Smith of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; his maternal grandparents, Alfredo and Maria Longo of Hillsboro, Florida; his paternal grandmother, Patricia Cramer of Canfield, Ohio, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. More than anything he absolutely adored his nieces and nephews, Izayah, Kennah, Kelsey (Rivera), Declan (Cramer), Francesca (Vignon) and Noah (Smith). He was the best uncle in the world.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., before the services at the funeral home.

