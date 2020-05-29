Joanne Sitler Hole, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JOANNE Sitler Hole, age 87 years, of Egg Harbor City, (formerly of East Palestine, Ohio), died May 26, 2020, at Northfield New Jersey.

She was born May 8, 1933, East Palestine Ohio, daughter of the late J. Clayton and Mary E. (Chatley) Sitler.

She married Thornton J. F. Hole, Aug. 21, 1955 at Columbiana Ohio, who survives. She is also survived by sons, John F. (Amanda), Columbus Ohio and Kevin M., East Port, Long Island, New York; and daughters Rebecca A. (Alfred) Hamel, Barre Massachusetts, Karen S. (Steven) McGinty, Suwanee Georgia and Pamela L, (Mark) Gallagher, Ventnor New Jersey and grandchildren: Samuel E. Hole; James T., Jackson T. (Lirianna) and Jarrett T.(Allyson) Powers; Allyson R. (Daniel) Fields and Patrick M. McGinty and Brian M. Gallagher and Erin M. Gallagher and great granddaughters, Moira Powers, Brynn Powers and Brooklynn Fields; and her sister Jacquelyn (James) Rupert, Carl Junction Missouri and three nephews.

She is predeceased by son Jeffery Scott Hole and brother Jerry Dean Sitler.

She attended Fairfield Twp and Columbiana Ohio schools and was a 1955 graduate of The Ohio State University. While in high school and college she was employed by Isaly’s Dairy stores, McKelvy Dept. Store and Farm Bureau Insurance (now Nationwide) Company.

After graduation, she was an assistant buyer employed by the McKelvy Dept. Store and the Bell telephone Company, West Chester Pennsylvania. She attended Marietta College, Marietta, Ohio and Rowan State University, Glassboro New Jersey to become a certified high school business and Home Economics teacher.

She was a business teacher, Belpre Ohio High School; a substitute teacher, Marietta Ohio High School and home economics teacher, Oakcrest High School, Mays Landing New Jersey.

She loved watching Buckeye football and basketball.

She was a member of the New Jersey Education Association, an active member of the New Jersey and American Home Economics Assocs. and was a certified Home Economist.

She was very creative and enjoyed sewing, quilting, needlepoint, and anything else crafty that you could name. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren and traveling the world with her beloved husband

She was a member of the Egg Harbor City Moravian Church, she served as an assistant Financial Secretary. She was an assistant Girl Scout leader, Marietta OH and Camp Fire Girl leader, Egg Harbor City.

The family would like to thank Meadowview Nursing Home for the loving care they provided Joanne in her last years of life.

A private/zoom viewing will be held 3:30 p.m. followed by a service at 4:00 p.m. on May 31, 2020 by Wimberg Funeral Home Egg Harbor City New Jersey.

There will be a private burial, at Firestone Cemetery, Columbiana Ohio.

In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Moravian Church, Egg Harbor City NJ, Meadowview Nursing Home Northfield New Jersey, or to a charity of your choice.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the local arrangements for their loved one.

