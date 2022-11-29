BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jill A. Bodine, 76, of Columbiana, passed away Sunday morning, November 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Boardman.

Jill was born on April 5, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois, a daughter of Thomas A. and Lauree (Garling) Layne.

She graduated from Boardman High School and attended Spring Arbor University in Michigan where she majored in art. She also studied piano and voice, and sang and played beautifully.

Jill was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and leaves her son, Craig (Brenda) Bodine of Salem and daughter, Lorie (James) Kraus of St. Joseph, Michigan; four grandchildren, Jacob Kraus and Esther Kraus, Sarai Bodine and Camron Bodine and her brother, Jack Layne of Austintown.

She was preceded in death by her father and her beloved mother, Lauree.

She was an avid knitter, making countless blankets, scarves and hats for friends and family. She provided dozens of baby blankets for missions and was honored at her church, North Lima Mennonite, for her outstanding contribution. She was also a dedicated sports fan and especially enjoyed golf, football and horse racing.

Jill’s funeral services will be held on Friday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. at the chapel in Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Robert Wengerd officiating. A Celebration Luncheon will follow at 12:00 p.m. at North Lima Mennonite Church.

Donations in Jill’s memory may be made to Mennonite Central Committee, Great Lakes Regional Office, 1013 Division Street, Goshen, IN 46528, or to the North Lima Mennonite Church, 90 Mennonite Drive, North Lima, OH 44452.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

