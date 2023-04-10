SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jessi Nicole Airwyke, 29, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 3, 2023, at her home in Salem.

Jessi was born on July 16, 1993, in Salem, a daughter of William David and Shannon Lynn Kelley Cunning.

She most recently worked at Dunkin’ Donuts.

She leaves to cherish her memory her parents; her children. Noah and Karson; sisters, Sarah Brown and Makalyah Miller; brother, Jude Cunning; grandma, Janet Powell and aunt, Mary.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Brian Kelley; grandmother, Jodie May and uncle Lester Eugene Bolyard

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jessi Nicole Airwyke, please visit our floral store.