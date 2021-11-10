Jeffrey Steven Dugan, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Steven Dugan, 64, of East Palestine, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, November 9, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Boardman surrounded by his family.

Mr. Dugan was born on October 5, 1957, in Salem, Ohio, a son of David and Pauline (Witman) Dugan.

A life-long area resident, he graduated from East Palestine High School.

Jeff was employed as an OTR truck driver by Dart Transit out of St. Paul, Minnesota for over 20 years and received the Billion Mile Safe Driver Award.

He was a member of First Christian Church, where he assisted in setting up for activities in the children’s ministry.

Jeff enjoyed trains and working on cars and was looking forward to retiring in January and getting back to building model airplanes.

Jeff leaves to cherish his precious memory his wife of 34 years, Rebecca (Boyce) Dugan; his father, David Dugan of East Palestine; two stepdaughters, Anne Spann (Dwight) of Lisbon and Roseanne Stewart of Wheeling, West Virginia; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Terry (Kathy) Dugan and Michael (Leann) Dugan, all of East Palestine; aunt Deanna Dugan of Naples, Florida; uncle and aunt, Charles (Sharon) Dugan of Paulding, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Dugan; his uncle, Wayne Dugan and niece, Amber Dugan.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Noon at First Christian Church, 39 Cherry Street, Columbiana, with Pastor Bill Requardt officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. – Noon, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Jeff’s memory to First Christian Church Children’s Ministry Fund.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

