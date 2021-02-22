Jeffrey Lee Bricker, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Lee Bricker, 62, passed away recently at his home following a brief illness.

He was born March 25, 1958 in Salem, Ohio, the son of Sarah “Sally” (Wood) Bricker and the late Leland “Lee” Bricker.

Jeff was raised in Columbiana and was a graduate of Columbiana High School in 1976, where he was a member of both the wrestling and golf teams.

He served in the United States Navy following high school. Jeff was stationed on the USNS H.H. HESS, a Naval Oceanographic Research Vessel touring both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. He specialized in electronic technology and continued to work for the naval base in Chicago for several years as a civilian before moving to Texas where he met his former wife, Sue and where his son, Jimmy, was born.

The family, settling back in Ohio, Jeff worked for various corporations throughout his life. He most recently worked in the Electrical Engineering and Maintenance Department at Wade Park VA Hospital in Cleveland, where his greatest joy was bringing a smile to each and every patient with whom he came in contact.

Jeff was an avid golfer and spent many golf seasons on the Wednesday Night League at Valley Golf, where he got a hole-in-one on hole #2. He also loved watching NASCAR regularly.

Jeff was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Columbiana where he had a history of singing in the church choir and was the coach and short-stop of the United Methodist team in the church softball league for many seasons.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 131 in Leetonia.

Jeff was a good man with a good heart who would help anyone in need. He enjoyed encouraging and brightening others’ days. His fun-loving personality was always infectious and he had a smile that at times could light up the world. He will be very sadly missed.

Jeff is survived by his only child, James Lee Bricker; his former wife and still best friend, Sue C. Bricker and her son, Tommy Hyde, from a previous marriage, all residents of Mabank, Texas. He is also survived by his mother, Sally Bricker of Columbiana; his brother, Michael (Karen) Bricker of Harlingen, Texas; four sisters, Patricia (Raymond) Morelli of Leetonia, Karen (Danny) Culp of Salem, Susan (Jeff) Berger and Leslie (Jeff) Schreiber, both of Columbiana and many nieces and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Lee Bricker; both sets of grandparents; an uncle; his former wife’s daughter from a previous marriage, Shelly Hyde and his lifelong best friend, Mark Pratt.

A memorial service, an honor guard ceremony and a celebration of life will be planned for early summer once it’s safer to gather. Details to follow.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana with arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Lee Bricker, please visit our floral store.