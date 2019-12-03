Jeanette M. Lehman, New Waterford, Ohio

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –Jeanette M. Lehman, 74, was called home to be with her Lord on Sunday, December 1, 2019, after battling cancer for eighteen months.

Jeanette was born on September 29, 1945 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Harry and Dorothy (Rice) Bricker.

She married Melvin Lehman on March 23, 1968 and was the bookkeeper for Lehman Pole Buildings for 40 years.

She enjoyed being a homemaker and a mother, and was known as an excellent seamstress and cook. She could often be found in her garden, reading or riding ‘The Gator’ – a UTVaround her farm.

Jeanette was also a longtime member of Salem Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband of 51 years Melvin, daughters Melissa (Byron) Manners of Taiwan and Deborah (Casey) McEwen of New Waterford; grandchildren Sierra, James, AJ, Tyrel and Casey Lynn; sisters Bernice (David) DeStefano, Delores Beltz and Margaret (Barry) Bennett and brothers Roger (Carolyn) Bricker and Leonard (Glenda) Bricker.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents and two stillborn babies Brian and April.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Salem Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church, 1095 New Garden Rd, Salem, OH 44460 with Rev. Stanley Grabill officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday December 6, 2019 at Salem Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church and also from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

In lieu of flowers material contributions can be made in Jeanette’s name to Allegheny Wesleyan College, 2161 Woodsdale Rd, Salem, OH 44460.

The Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the online guest registry or to send private condolences.