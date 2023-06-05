COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette Kay Little, 76, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Jean was born in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Julius and Gladys Kiddon.

She attended Struthers High School where she graduated in 1964 and went on to Youngstown State University for Secretarial Studies.

She worked in the tax department at the Republic Steel Manufacturing Division.

On May 27, 1972, Jean married the love of her life, Jack A. Little. Together they shared 51 beautiful years of marriage. From their early dating years through retirement, Joan loved sailing with Jack. He was her captain and she was his first mate. They also enjoyed gardening and canning together, sharing meals outside, visiting Lake Erie and its wineries and their annual anniversary trip to “Tara.”

Jean worked for South Range Schools for 26 years before retiring in 2012. Most of those years she was the elementary school librarian where she shared her love of reading with the children. She especially enjoyed using puppets while telling stories.

Jean was a member of Paradise Church in Canfield.

Jean enjoyed reading, most of all to her grandchildren, baking for others (she gave muffin tops away everywhere she went!) and most importantly, being with her family. It was people and enjoying the little things that really brought her joy.

Besides her beloved husband, Jack, Jean is survived by her daughter, Jill (Brian) Newcomer of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; sons, James (Kathryn) Little of Waxhaw, North Carolina and Jeremy (Rachel) Little of Worthington, Ohio; nine grandchildren and a brother, James (Karen) Kiddon of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Noon, at Paradise Church, 10020 New Buffalo Road, Canfield, with Pastor Brian Regal officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, an hour before the services, at the church.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

