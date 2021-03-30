Jean Simons, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Simons, 83, of New Middletown, passed away early Saturday morning, March 27, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Youngstown.

Jean was born on March 31, 1937, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Fred and Marie (O’Brien) Palmer.

She was a wonderful artist who painted many pictures. She also was a very gifted golfer.

She leaves to cherish her precious memory her daughters, Debbie (Ernie) Forgac of North Lima and Lauren (David) Savon of Columbiana; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her sister, Terry Secrest of Lowellville.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Curtis “Chip” Y. Simons, Jr. and David Joki; twin sister, Joan Birosak and sister, Rose Marie Mackey.

Jean loved her family and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Per Jean’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

