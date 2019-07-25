Janis Larae Dinger, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janis Larae Dinger, 80, of Poland, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

She was born January 30, 1939, to the late Clarence and Norma (Longanecker) Stevens.

She married Arless H. Dinger on June 14, 1959.

Janis was a lifelong resident.

She worked at York Steak House and then Ponderosa Steakhouse in the Southern Park Mall until her retirement in 1994.

She is survived by her husband, Arless; her children, Debra Jean (Michael) Duncan and Bryan Dinger; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and five brothers, Clarence, Richard, Barry, Norman and Terry Stevens.

A private service will be held at Midway Mennonite Cemetery in Columbiana.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

