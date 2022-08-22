COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Mae (Leipply) Koran, 63, of Columbiana, passed away Thursday afternoon, August 18, 2022, at home following a brief illness.

Janet was born on August 24, 1958, in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert Roland and Evelyn Mae (Metzler) Leipply.

A life-long area resident, she graduated from South Range High School.

Janet worked as a waitress for many years at various restaurants, including Eat N’ Park, Perkins, Yankee Kitchen and Timberlanes.

She loved playing solitaire and faithfully watched her soap operas daily from noon until 2:00 p.m. She enjoyed being a part of her church family at First Christian Church in Columbiana.

Janet leaves to cherish her precious memory her son, Michael Glenn (Mila) Koran of China, daughter Michelle Lynn (Jordan Shore) Quear of New Castle; grandson, Romeo Xie Koran and brothers, Douglas Arthur and Mark James Leipply.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Robin. Sadly, her mother and brother passed away on the same day, November 9, 2021.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022, at noon at First Christian Church, 39 Cherry St., Columbiana with Pastor Bill Requardt officiating.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in Janet’s memory to First Christian Church.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

