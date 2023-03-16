COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Irene Metzgar, 87, of Columbiana, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 15, 2023 at Hospice House.

Janet was born on May 16, 1935, in Salem, a daughter of Harold and Nellie (Sneddon) Leipper.

A 1953 Greenford High School graduate, she was a library assistant for 15 years at the Columbiana Library.

Janet was of the Christian faith and was a member at First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana, where she sang in the choir, was active in the Youth Club as well as Miriam’s Circle. She more recently attended Columbiana First United Methodist church, where she sang in the choir.

Janet was an avid golfer and shuffleboard player and belonged to the Akron Shuffleboard Club. She also belonged to the Ladies Friday Morning Golf League and the Beaver Meadows Golf League. Janet was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes as well.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Catherine Jo (Phil) Bartholomew of Lisbon and son, Steven Burbick of Columbiana; stepchildren, Michael Metzgar of Wellsville and Michelle (Dean) McElfresh of Chester, West Virginia; grandchildren, Jenna (Kadie) Clark and Adam (Natalie) Bartholomew; great-grandchild, Harper Jo Bartholomew; sister, Betty Long of Lisbon; brothers, Edward (Bob) Leipper of Darlington, Pennsylvania and Thomas (Margaret) Leipper of Dundee, Florida; as well as several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Wilbur Jo Burbick, whom she married March 21, 1954 and who passed away January 2, 1998; her second husband, Clyde Allen, whom she married July 14, 2001 and who passed away in August, 2001; her third husband, Larry Metzgar, whom she married August 28, 2002 and who passed away March 11, 2023 and sister Carol Morrow.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana. The family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m., an hour before the services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made in Janet’s memory to First Presbyterian Church, 28 E. Park Avenue, Columbiana, OH 44408 or Second Shift Community Fellowship, 42075 ST RT 517, Lisbon, OH 44432.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one. Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janet Irene (Leipper) Metzgar, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.