James William Fleeson, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James William Fleeson, 57, of Leetonia, Ohio died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was born July 16, 1963 in Salem, Ohio, a son of Tom and Joan Fleeson of Columbiana, Ohio.

Jim graduated from Columbiana High School, JVS, in 1982.

He worked for many years at HDT/Lawless where he helped design a chopper for Orange County Choppers and battery-operated floats for Disney in Orlando, Florida. His last place of employment was Dasher/Lawless, Inc. in Warren, Ohio, where he was an electrical engineer.

Jim loved being outdoors, especially on his tractor. He spent many hours in the woods and field at his home. He relaxed with his favorite music including Motorhead, Tarsha and the blues. He was an exceptionally kind and loving man who valued his family above all else. His favorite title was “Pap” and he thoroughly enjoyed the time he spent with Kai and Cece.

In addition to his parents, Jim leaves behind his partner in life, Lori Hum; her sons, Zach (Brianna) Forney and Evan Forney (Maddy Schwartz); four brothers, Thomas, Sam (Jenny), Paul (Michelle) and Edward (Cynthia) Fleeson, many nieces and nephews and two grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Pastor Ralph Edwards officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Due to our current health crisis, Covid-19, we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to maintain all social-distancing guidelines mandated by our governor (6-foot rule and not to linger). Thank you.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James William Fleeson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.