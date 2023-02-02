LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Hunt, 95, of Leetonia passed away Monday, January 30, 2023 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 27, 1927, in Akron, the son of Robert Adelbert and Verda Lee (Haynes) Hunt.

A proud graduate of Ohio University, James went on to start his own insurance company where he worked with his son, Steven. After retiring he raised and trained racehorses. The only thing that might have surpassed his love of horses was his love of flying.

He is survived by his daughters, Judy Wenderoth of Greenwood, Minnesota and Peggy (Harry Gauriloff) Hunt of the U.S. Virgin Islands and grandchildren, Daniel (Alia Al Mashani) Wenderoth, Philly Wenderoth and Karen Gauriloff.

James was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gelaine Chapman Hunt; son, Steven A. Hunt and brother, Hugh David Hunt.

A remembrance service will be held at Noon on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana, Ohio. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

