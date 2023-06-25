SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James David Schmidt, 40, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 23, 2023 at his home.

James was born on February 25, 1983, in Youngstown, a son of Cindy Strischock Vogan and David Schmidt.

A South Range high school graduate, he was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Guardians play.

He is survived by his father David Schmidt of North Lima; his mother Cindy (Scott) Vogan of Newport Richey, Florida; two children, Skye and Peyton Schmidt; two sisters, Jennifer (Chris) Bokelman of Cincinnati and Jessica Crouse of Columbiana; a brother, Joshua (Kati) Schmidt of Newport Richey, Florida; fiancée Kristina Avis of Salineville and many nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his grandparents James and Helen Schmidt, uncle Thomas Schmidt Sr. and aunt Judi Bell.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 5:00- 7:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that donations may be made to South Range Council of Church and Community, PO Box 24, North Lima, OH 44452.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

