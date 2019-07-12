James D. Cox, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James D. Cox, 84, of Columbiana, Ohio was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven on Monday, July 8, 2019.

He was born May 3, 1935, in Washingtonville, Ohio to the late William and Lula Mae (Snowberger) Cox.

He is survived by his loving wife, Millie Cox of 65 years whom he married on August 15, 1953. Together they raised three children, Connie Brothers of Boardman, Ohio, James Cox II of New Franklin, Ohio and Rev. Jeffrey (Pamala) Cox of Scottsdale, Arizona.

He retired after 45 years of employment at Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel where he was the plant superintendent.

He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed golfing, gardening, working in his yard and spending time with his family.

He was a member of New Life Assembly of God church in Poland, Ohio, where he served in a multitude of ministries including working in the kitchen with his wife to serve others and was well known for making an awesome cup of coffee.

Besides his wife and children he also leaves to cherish his memory eight grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

Private services and burial were held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, Ohio.

The family asks that if honor of James that memorial contributions be made to the New Life Assembly of God Church Kitchen Fund at 2250 East Western Reserve Road Poland, Ohio 44514.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

