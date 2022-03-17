SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacqueline Smith, 73, of Salem, passed away early Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022 at Truman House in Independence, Ohio.

Jacqueline was born on February 14, 1949 in Kentucky, a daughter of Jerry and Ola Faye (Napier) Williams.

A Buckeye Local High School graduate.

She was of the Christian faith and attended Old North Church in Canfield for over 40 years.

She married Richard S. “Mickey” Smith on October 11, 1968, and recently celebrated 53 years of marriage.

Jacqueline worked at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County for many years as a library clerk. She later worked in sales and marketing at the Dutch Haus Inn in Columbiana, from which she retired.

She was a prolific reader and enjoyed fashion, sewing, cooking and baking. Jacqueline was known as the family Scrabble champion and played Words with Friends many days. She loved music and attending concerts. Her family meant the most to her. She will be missed by all those who knew her.

Jacqueline will be greatly missed by her husband Mick; her daughter Michele (John) Janci of Leetonia; her sons Derek A. Smith of New Waterford and Joshua (Jessica) Smith of North Lima; several grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews throughout the country. She also leaves her sisters Florence (Jimmie) Benton, Carrie Bureleson and Gerri Canfield and brother Ronnie Williams.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gail Bolen and brother Elvin Williams.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana with Pastor Chris Drombetta officiating. Prior the service, the family will receive friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

