Jacob R. Cushman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jacob R. Cushman, 22, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.

Jacob was born on March 22, 1997 in Youngstown, the eldest son of Rod and Theresa (Hether) Cushman.

A South Range High School Graduate where he played baseball, Jacob worked at Vivo Brothers in Columbiana. In addition to his love of baseball, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, his five siblings Jarod, Marissa, Rodney, Adam and Matthew, his paternal grandparents Barb Cushman and Carl Cushman, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Jacob was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Mary Wengerd and George Hether.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home, 154 S. Elm Street, Columbiana.

Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

