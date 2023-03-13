BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Thursday, March 9, 2023, Jack Lowell Bieber passed away suddenly at the age of 66.

Jack was born on May 14, 1956 and lived his entire life in Boardman, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Deloris Fiscus Bieber and his sister, Sally (Dave Gross) Bieber.

Jack shared a home with Teresa and George Murberger and helped raise her children, Troy (Samantha) Magrini, Jr. and Kelly Magrini.

He is survived by his father, Orville C. Bieber; his aunts, Marilyn Schall and Audrey (George) John; his brothers and sisters, Roy (Jeff Ruff) Bieber, Jim (Maribeth) Bieber, Cathy (Mack Parrott) Bieber, William (Teresa) Bieber and Susan Bieber; his children, Curtis (Alyssa) Bieber and Melanie (Pat) Waldo and grandchildren, nephews, nieces and cousins.



Jack will be remembered by family, friends and neighbors as a kind soul who never said no to anyone who asked for help or needed work on any mechanical motor. Jack was also a sportsman who enjoyed hunting and enjoyed his faithful dog, Harley, who was always at his side.



A celebration of his life is planned for later in the Spring.

