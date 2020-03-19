Jack L. Hall, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack L. Hall, 90, resident of Columbiana, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Salem Regional Health Center.

He was born to Eugene and Kathryn Taggert Hall in Toronto, Ohio.

Jack graduated from North Lima High School in 1948.

He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses of East Palestine.

He retired from Service Clean Company after over 30 years of being a route salesman.

Jack was an avid antique car buff, belonging to the Mahoning County Old Car Club and the Hudson Hornet Club, where he could share his 1951 Hudson Hornet. He played the clarinet and saxophone in the Youngstown Junior Symphony as well.

He is survived by his wife, the former Sarah Jane Milligan, whom he married May 21, 1955; sons, Wayne Hall of Columbiana, Stephen (Nancy) Hall of Salem and Craig (Amy) Hall of Pompano Beach, Florida; four grandchildren, Heather (Jeff) Salyers, Ashley Stanonik, Jesenia (Jason) Mrofchak and Stephen Hall, Jr. and one great-grandson, Collin Salyers.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Jackie Stanonik.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service for Jack at this time.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

