Jack E. Schneider, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Schneider, 89, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020 at Ivy Woods Healthcare Center in North Lima.

Mr. Schneider was born on December 3, 1930 in Youngstown, a son of John and Mildred (Fink) Schneider.

A proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Jack served during the Korean War.

He worked as a foreman at McCartney and Sampsle Asphalt Company.

He enjoyed shopping at thrift shops and finding treasures at auctions and flea markets.

Jack was a member of many VFWs, including Post 3307 and Post 93, both in Youngstown, Post 2799 in New Springfield and Post 575 in Washingtonville as well as the American Legion.

Jack leaves to cherish his precious memory his daughters, Tammy Chuey and her husband, John, of North Lima, Marsha Waldele and her husband, Rick, of Poland and Cindy Fitch and her husband, Dennis, of Canton; his son, David of Poland; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and his brother, Sonny (Kathy) Schneider.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, the former Shirley Hull, whom he married February 21, 1960 and who passed away March 8, 1981; his second wife, the former Johnnie Mae Dyke who passed away in 2018; son, John G. Schneider, who passed away in 2006; sisters, Marion Molnar and Shirley Horger and brother, Roy Schneider.

Private family services were held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Seederly-Mong and Beck Funeral Home, 11500 Market Street, North Lima.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in North Lima, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

