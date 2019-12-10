Irene Till, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Marie Till, 88, of Columbiana, Ohio, entered the presence of God on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother.

She was born on August 5, 1931, in Campbell, Ohio.

Irene and her husband, Raymond E. Till, were married 64 years and she was a devoted mother to her dearly loved children, Ray, Kathy, Karen and Cheryl. She was always ready to listen, play a game or cook a delicious meal.

Irene worked at numerous Woolworth stores. She loved all kinds of games especially bingo and usually won. She enjoyed fishing and bowling. She enjoyed going to garage sales with her daughters and traveling with her youngest daughter and best friend, Cheryl, to New York City, Graceland and Atlantic City.

She loved her two grandchildren, Kristen and Nathan, playing with them and being the best granny ever.

Irene was preceded in death by her mother and father, Ivan and Catherine Kott, her sister, Jean Motchayak and daughter, Cheryl Till.

She leaves behind her son, Raymond A. Till and wife Kim; daughters, Kathy Seybert and Karen Till; grandchildren Kristen Till and great-grandson Barrett; grandson, Nathan Till and wife, Shae and great-granddaughters, Nevaeh and Serenity; sister, Louise Kott; nephew, George Motchayak and wife Debbie; cousin, Patty Floryjanski and her husband Tie, Marsha Ambrozy.

Irene was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church of New Middletown.

A private family memorial service was held at the funeral home.

Memorial donations can be sent to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA / donors@stjude.org or Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market Street, Youngstown Ohio 44512.

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

Family and friends are invited to visit www.seederly-mongandbeck.com to sign the guestbook or send private condolences.

