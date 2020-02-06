Howard “Tom” Bomberger, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a lengthy battle with cancer, Howard “Tom” Bomberger was called home to be with his Savior on Thursday, February 6.

He was born on September 2, 1947, in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to Howard and Emma Bomberger. Along with his parents and two sisters, he grew up in East Liverpool, Ohio and graduated from Beaver Local High School in 1966.

He met his bride at a bowling alley where she initially declined his first offer to dance. They married September 15, 1973. While she often shook her head at the frequent project vehicles that he brought home, they loved and honored each other well. Often they could be found reading their Bibles at the dining room table. Faithful to God and to each other, they raised their children in the love and truth of Jesus.

Tom was a follower of Jesus, servant, protector, storyteller, runner, gardener, outdoorsman, car mechanic, adventurous traveler and a loving provider for his family.

He was a proud Army veteran, having served in Vietnam.

He worked at the Lordstown GM plant for 34 years as an assembler.

A pillar in his church (Zion Hill Church of the Brethren), he served in many roles and to many people. He was a man of steadfast strength. The common thread in all that he did was his love for people that came from his faith in Jesus.

He was an extraordinary grandfather- handing out cookies, defending the “grandpa chair,” playing baseball and chess and swinging in the backyard.

We take comfort in the sure knowledge that the depths of our grief are eclipsed by the great hope that we have in Jesus.

Tom leaves a legacy of humble service. Those surviving who will honor his memory include his devoted wife, Jill Bomberger; sons, Brian (Brenda) Bomberger of Hartville and David (Melissa) of Salem; daughter, Allyson (Todd) Nagle of Newnan, Georgia; two sisters, Emmalee Bomberger and Susan (Jim) Gross and grandchildren, Ava, Luke, Tyler, Elise, Andrew, Grace, Cora and Paul.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Emma.

Glory to God!

The family has entrusted Seederly-Mong & Beck Funeral Home in Columbiana, Ohio with the arrangements for their loved one.

